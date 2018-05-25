Follow Us:
Maharashtra: Two booked after labourer dies in wall collapse

| Mumbai | Published: May 25, 2018 3:02:51 am
The Shivaji Nagar police on Wednesday registered a case of causing death due to negligence against a contractor and an owner of a dilapidated structure. One labourer died and another sustained injuries after a wall, a part of the structure, collapsed on Tuesday. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

Police Inspector Hasan Jathar said, “The structure was dilapidated and the labourers should have been provided safety gear. The contractor and house owner did not take any safety measure, thereby, endangering the labourers’ lives.” He added, “An FIR for causing death due to negligence has been registered against the contractor and owner.”

On Tuesday, local residents Arjun Verma and Vijay Verma were working on an old 1+1 structure in the Gajanan Colony area of Shivaji Nagar. Around 5.30 pm, the wall on the ground floor fell on them. Local residents and police pulled them out of the rubble and had rushed them to the hospital. While Arjun succumbed to his injuries, Vijay had been recuperating at the hospital.

