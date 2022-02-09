Two bodies found near shore at different spots in a span of four hours

Two bodies were fished out from different locations in the Arabian Sea early Tuesday. Officials from the Malabar Hill police and DB Marg police station have registered an accidental death report and said the bodies are as yet unidentified.

According to police officials, the DB Marg police received a call at 2.30 am on Tuesday.

An officer said, “A local resident informed the police control room that a body was seen near the shore at Girgaon Chowpatty. We went to the spot… a dark red shirt and black mask were found on

the body.”

The body was fished out with the help of a local fisherman and sent to JJ Hospital for post-mortem. Reports suggested that the body is of a person between 50-55 years of age and that he died of drowning. Four hours later, Malabar Hill police received a similar call informing them that a body was found on the shore near Priyadarshini Garden. This body was likely of a person in the age group of 30 to 35 years.

Senior police inspector Rajan Narhari Rane of Malabar Hill police said, “We have started the process to identify the deceased as we are checking the missing reports registered across Mumbai, while we have also flashed a message regarding the same on WhatsApp so that someone identifies him and steps forward.”