Two BNMC employees held, three builders booked for destroying police chowki

The Nizampura police in Thane have arrested two Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation (BNMC) employees and have booked three local builders for allegedly tearing down a police chowki for illegal construction on the land. The accused had also stolen building material worth Rs 1.5 lakh, police said.

“We were informed by the public that the chowki was torn down in the middle of the night. The BNMC apparatus was used to break the two-room structure, we were told,” said a senior officer from the Nizampura police station.

The accused have been identified as Naim Mehboob Shaikh, Samshujma Ansari and Mujahid Ansari — all employees of the BNMC anti-encroachment cell, police said. “These employees were working in tandem with three private builders identified as Muddasir Nadim Bardi, Faizal Rashid Abuji and Munawar Gulam Rasul Shaikh, who wanted to use the land for a residential complex,” said the officer.

He added: “The three builders are absconding. However, we are investigating and will arrest them soon. We have booked them for destroying public property, encroachment and theft.”

The land on which the police chowki stood belongs to the BNMC, police said.