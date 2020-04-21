Two BMC disaster management control room staff test positive

The two staff who tested positive for the virus, officials added, are residents of Worli and Dharavi — both COVID-19 hotspots. The two staff who tested positive for the virus, officials added, are residents of Worli and Dharavi — both COVID-19 hotspots.

After two members of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the civic administration Monday quarantined 12 other staffers at the department’s 24×7 control room at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The quarantined staffers will continue to work from the CSMT office, while 40 other operators will work from the cell’s back up office at Parel, officials said. The two staff who tested positive for the virus, officials added, are residents of Worli and Dharavi — both COVID-19 hotspots. They were both asymptomatic.

“We have quarantined 12 staffers at control room, who will now stay in the building and also handle the emergency operations. Forty other staffers have been moved to Parel office, which is the back up for the disaster management cell. They, too, will be quarantined there for 14 days,” a senior official from the BMC said.

The CSMT control room is the civic body’s nerve centre for planning and implementation of policies in the fight against COVID-19 and cannot be sealed, officials said. All emergency civic services and citizen helpline numbers are operated from the office. Recently, a war room was set up and three IAS officers — Ashwini Bhide, N Ramaswamy and Manisha Mhaiskar — were deputed to the disaster cell to oversee preparations. Officials said the IAS officers posted at the war room and other staffers will also be tested.

