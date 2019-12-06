Two bikes set on fire in Thane: Rape victim blames accused local politician

The Thane police is investigating an incident where two bikes were set on fire on Monday night in Dombivili following allegations that it was done to intimidate a rape victim. (Representational image) The Thane police is investigating an incident where two bikes were set on fire on Monday night in Dombivili following allegations that it was done to intimidate a rape victim. (Representational image)

The Thane police is investigating an incident where two bikes were set on fire on Monday night in Dombivili following allegations that it was done to intimidate a rape victim. The bikes belonged to the 19-year-old victim and her father.

The girl has alleged that a 41-year-old local politician belonging to a national political party, arrested in August for allegedly raping her, was behind the incident and had been harassing her for the past few months. The man, booked under rape charges and the stringent POCSO Act as the girl was a minor when she was allegedly raped, was subsequently released on bail. The Thane police, however, said they were yet to establish who was behind the arson.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Thane) Dr Suresh Mekala said, “The local police has already registered an FIR and are investigating the incident. We have also been providing security to the girl after she complained about being intimidated.”

Talking to The Indian Express, the girl alleged that he raped her by threatening to harm her parents. “He would threaten to harm my parents, forcing me to give in to his demands. He has immense clout in the area. Everyone is scared of him,” she alleged.

According to her, in August the accused came to her house and threatened to share her photographs on the internet. She then approached the Manpada police, where an FIR on charges of rape and under the POCSO Act was registered against the man and he was arrested.

“He was released on bail in September. After coming out, he tried to contact me several times and sent me messages, following which I blocked him,” she said. “A few days back, he threatened me to take the complaint back and I gave a complaint to the local police,” she added.

“On Monday night, around 3.30 am, my father woke me up saying someone had set our bikes on fire. Both our bikes were set on fire,” she said. The girl alleged the accused was behind the incident.

