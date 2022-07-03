scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

Two arrested, two minors detained for ‘stealing’ ornaments from temple

Accordingly, the case was registered. Police subsequently scrutinised the CCTV footage during which they identified a suspect.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 3, 2022 1:43:35 am
The police has registered a case. (representational)

Mumbai Police arrested two 19-year-old boys and also detained two minors for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a temple in Dahisar. Police said that the incident was reported on Thursday after an office bearer, Gautam Ghosh, reached the temple at around 4 am.

In his complaint, Ghosh claimed that the gold ornaments worth Rs 1.97 lakh and a mobile phone were stolen between 10.30 pm on Wednesday and 4 am on Thursday.

Accordingly, the case was registered. Police subsequently scrutinised the CCTV footage during which they identified a suspect.

More from Mumbai

“We had circulated his image among our informers, who tipped us off about a suspect identified as Ajay Chalke. We were told that he is at Anand Nagar in Dahisar after which a team was sent and he was arrested,” said an officer.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEMPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — PGII to POEM
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
More Premium Stories >>

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement