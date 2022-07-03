Two arrested, two minors detained for ‘stealing’ ornaments from temple

Mumbai Police arrested two 19-year-old boys and also detained two minors for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a temple in Dahisar. Police said that the incident was reported on Thursday after an office bearer, Gautam Ghosh, reached the temple at around 4 am.

In his complaint, Ghosh claimed that the gold ornaments worth Rs 1.97 lakh and a mobile phone were stolen between 10.30 pm on Wednesday and 4 am on Thursday.

Accordingly, the case was registered. Police subsequently scrutinised the CCTV footage during which they identified a suspect.

“We had circulated his image among our informers, who tipped us off about a suspect identified as Ajay Chalke. We were told that he is at Anand Nagar in Dahisar after which a team was sent and he was arrested,” said an officer.