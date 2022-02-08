Two arrested for robbing IIT Bombay students at knifepoint

The Powai police recently arrested two youngsters, who in order to fend their drug addiction, robbed cash from two students of IIT Bombay at knifepoint in separate incidents. After the news of the first robbery spread in the campus, the second victim also approached the police.

The accused were identified as Ayush Rajbhar, 19 and Satish Yadav, 21, residents of a slum next to NITIE, Powai.

One of the complainants, Ganesh Sheshardi was robbed on January 29 around 5.30 pm when he was on his way to meet a friend. He was walking on the Pipeline Road behind Renaissance hotel in Powai when the two accused robbed Rs 700 in cash and further made him transfer Rs 5,000 via Google Pay, at knifepoint.

Sheshardi approached the police after which an FIR was registered. When the information about the incident spread in the campus, another student Hrishikesh Bodas, 21, approached the police alleging he too was robbed in the same fashion. On January 26, the accused robbed Rs 500 from Bodas at the same spot and made him transfer Rs 18,000 on Google Pay.

“Based on technical evidence we traced the accused duo. They are involved in both the robberies,” said Maheshwar Reddy, DCP Zone 10.

“We arrested them on February 1 and got their custody. We will now arrest them in the second robbery case too. We are investigating if they have robbed more people,” said Vinod Patil, assistant inspector from Powai police station.