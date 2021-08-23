Two arrested over abduction, murder of Thane jeweller

Naupada police arrested two persons in connection with the abduction and murder of a Thane-based jeweller, who was found dead at Retibunder Creek on August 20.

The police said they are on the lookout for two more accused. Robbery was the motive behind the crime, they added. The police have recovered around 1.5 kg of silver from one of the arrested accused.

The police registered a case of abduction after Bharat Jain, a resident of Naupada in Thane, went missing on August 14. On August 20 morning, Jain’s body was found in the creek.

The police said one of the accused was known to the victim and thus, they knew that the silver was in Jain’s possession. They allegedly kidnapped Jain in a hired car, killed him and dumped his body in the creek.

“The two absconding accused have left Maharashtra. We have formed teams to trace them,” said Ravindra Kshirsagar, an inspector of the Naupada police station.