Two arrested in Rs 2.88 crore investment fraud promising 5% monthly returns

In October 2023, Amit allegedly approached Shah with an investment proposal while Shah was in Mumbai for work. (File photo)

The LT Marg police have arrested two men for allegedly cheating a Gujarat-based textile trader of Rs 2.88 crore by luring him with promises of a fixed 5 percent monthly return on investment.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ilyas Abdul Wahid, a director of Aquavayu Elements Pvt Ltd, and Makdum Akhil Mohammed alias Kabir, a Hyderabad resident who was previously employed with a bank and is currently unemployed. Both were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till February 27.

According to police, the complainant, Darshan Shah (34), a resident of Ahmedabad, runs a textile firm, K Lakeri Fab Tex, with offices in Ahmedabad and Bhuleshwar in Mumbai. Shah stated that he procures raw cloth, gets it dyed locally, and sells it at wholesale rates across several cities, primarily in Mumbai.