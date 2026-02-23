Two arrested in Rs 2.88 crore investment fraud promising 5% monthly returns

Two men have been arrested for allegedly cheating a Gujarat trader of Rs 2.88 crore with false promises of high monthly returns. (File Photo)

The LT Marg Police Station has arrested two men for allegedly cheating a Gujarat-based textile trader of Rs 2.88 crore by luring him with promises of a fixed 5 percent monthly return on investment.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ilyas Abdul Wahid, a director of Aquavayu Elements Pvt. Ltd., and Makdum Akhil Mohammed alias Kabir, a Hyderabad resident who was previously employed with a bank and is currently unemployed. Both were produced before a court and remanded to police custody till February 27.

According to police, the complainant, Darshan Shah (34), a resident of Ahmedabad, runs a textile firm, K Lakeri Fab Tex, with offices in Ahmedabad and Bhuleshwar in Mumbai. Shah stated that he procures raw cloth, gets it dyed locally, and sells it at wholesale rates across several cities, primarily in Mumbai.