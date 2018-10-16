Follow Us:
Monday, October 15, 2018
Mumbai: Two arrested in organ transplant case file for bail

Sawarkar through his advocates Sanjeev Punalekar and Prakash Salsingikar submitted before the court that the police claiming a collusion between him and Salve was not found as they were only meeting as part of their job.

| Mumbai | Published: October 16, 2018 1:54:49 am
TWO men arrested for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 80,000 for processing an organ transplant procedure earlier this month, have filed for bail before the sessions court. Tushar Sawarkar, social worker attached to JJ Hospital, and Sachin Salve, organ transplant coordinator with SL Raheja Hospital, were arrested on October 1 by the Mumbai Police Anti-Corruption Branch.

Sawarkar through his advocates Sanjeev Punalekar and Prakash Salsingikar submitted before the court that the police claiming a collusion between him and Salve was not found as they were only meeting as part of their job.

The advocates for both the accused also said that there was no need to keep them in custody as the police had already taken their voice samples, searched their houses and completed other investigation. The prosecution opposed the bail, stating that the allegations against the two were serious and the investigation was yet to be completed. The court is likely to pronounce its order on Tuesday.

The ACB had claimed that the two accused were arrested after a trap was laid, based on the complaint of an acquaintance of a patient, who had applied for kidney transplantation.

Sawarkar was part of the state-authorisation committee that gave its approval for transplants at JJ Hospital.

