Two arrested in obscenity case against OTT platforms in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Cyber Police on Friday received the custody of two persons arrested on Thursday in connection with a case registered against several over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Alt Balaji – owned by actor Jeetendra’s daughter

Ekta Kapoor – for obscenity and indecent representation of women.

According to the police, the FIR was registered on November 6, last year, against OTT platforms of Hotshots, Alt Balaji, Kukoo, PrimeFlix, Flizmovies, Feneo, Neo flix, Ullu and Hotmasti among others.

The two freelancers, a man, working as photographer and a woman, working as creative director for the mobile app-making company Armsprime, have been arrested in the case.



“They were produced before court and have been remanded to police custody,” said Yashasvi Yadav, Special Inspector General of Police, Cyber Police.

The FIR was registered under Section 292 (publishing obscene material) of the IPC, Section 67(A) (transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act, 2000 and sections 3 (prohibition of advertisements containing indecent representation of women) and 4 (prohibition of publication or sending by post of books, pamphlets, etc containing indecent representation of women) of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.