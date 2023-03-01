Two arrested in LHMS ‘fraud’ case, filed on complaint by Kirit Somaiya

MUMBAI Police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with an FIR registered last year against Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) and four of its partners, based on a complaint given by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. One of the partners named as accused in the case is said to be close to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

An official said that in connection with the investigation in the case, they have arrested Rajiv alias Raju Nandakumar Salunke (48) and Sunil also Bala Kadam (58). The duo was produced before court and remanded to police custody till March 6.

The officer said the accused, on being confronted with evidence gathered during investigation, failed to give satisfactory answers to queries and gave evasive replies, following which a decision was taken to arrest them. “As per our probe, the duo are beneficiaries of the fraud. When we asked them about certain credits in their bank accounts, they have not been able to give satisfactory replies,” said the officer.

In the complaint, Somaiya had accused LHMS and others of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and causing death due to negligence, saying they had bagged a contract in 2020 for operating jumbo centres amid the Covid-19 pandemic by allegedly providing forged documents.

One of the co-partners of LHMS — Sujit Patkar — is also said to be a close aide of Sanjay Raut. The three others named in the FIR were Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe. Somaiya also said that LHMS did not have any experience in providing healthcare facilities.

Somaiya had alleged that it was a fraud of Rs 100 crore. The FIR was initially registered at the Azad Maidan police station and later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing in October.