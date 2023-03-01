scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Two arrested in LHMS ‘fraud’ case, filed on complaint by Kirit Somaiya

Somaiya had claimed the accused bagged a contract in 2020 for operating Covid jumbo centres by providing forged documents.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. (Express photo)
Listen to this article
Two arrested in LHMS ‘fraud’ case, filed on complaint by Kirit Somaiya
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

MUMBAI Police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with an FIR registered last year against Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) and four of its partners, based on a complaint given by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. One of the partners named as accused in the case is said to be close to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut.

An official said that in connection with the investigation in the case, they have arrested Rajiv alias Raju Nandakumar Salunke (48) and Sunil also Bala Kadam (58). The duo was produced before court and remanded to police custody till March 6.

The officer said the accused, on being confronted with evidence gathered during investigation, failed to give satisfactory answers to queries and gave evasive replies, following which a decision was taken to arrest them. “As per our probe, the duo are beneficiaries of the fraud. When we asked them about certain credits in their bank accounts, they have not been able to give satisfactory replies,” said the officer.

In the complaint, Somaiya had accused LHMS and others of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and causing death due to negligence, saying they had bagged a contract in 2020 for operating jumbo centres amid the Covid-19 pandemic by allegedly providing forged documents.

One of the co-partners of LHMS — Sujit Patkar — is also said to be a close aide of Sanjay Raut. The three others named in the FIR were Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe. Somaiya also said that LHMS did not have any experience in providing healthcare facilities.

Also Read
Who is Viplove Bajoria, the first MLC of Thackeray-led Shiv Sena who join...
Maharashtra Budget Session Live Updates: First Sena (UBT) MLC switches to...
At Navi Mumbai rally against 'love jihad', 'land jihad', call issued for ...
24-hr water supply cut announced for parts of Mumbai from March 2 midnight

Somaiya had alleged that it was a fraud of Rs 100 crore. The FIR was initially registered at the Azad Maidan police station and later transferred to the Economic Offences Wing in October.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 01-03-2023 at 04:16 IST
Next Story

Hoax call to Nagpur Police claims bomb placed at residences of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close