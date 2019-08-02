Mumbai: Two arrested from train for ‘performing stunts’

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly performing stunts aboard a train running between Chembur and Wadala.

The accused, Mohommad Mobin Mustafa (19) and Sagir Ahmad Abid Ali (20), boarded the train at the Kurla station and were in the same compartment as two constables, Sachin Patil and Sachin Mandle. Both constables are posted at Wadala railway police station and were on their way to work.

Rajendra Pal, senior inspector at Wadala railway police station, said the two men began performing stunts and were hanging out of the moving train. The constables shot a video of Mustafa performing pull-ups while perched on the footboard, while Ali stood next to him.

When the train terminated at Wadala, the constables took the two to the police station, where they were booked under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Railways Act.