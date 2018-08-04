Mumbai: Two arrested for ‘trying to rob jeweller’

Robbery attempt made on Mumbai jeweller. (Representational) Robbery attempt made on Mumbai jeweller. (Representational)

In an attempt to rob a jeweller, two men allegedly opened fire at a man working with a jewellery store in Dombivali. The police said the assailants were detained at the spot by eyewitnesses.

The two were handed over to Tilak nagar police and have been identified as Gopal Yadav (21) and Vikas Singh (20). According to police, the complainant, Pradeep Jain, a Dombivali resident, was heading home with the jewellery store owner Ramesh Nahar, when they were allegedly attacked by the accused.

Senior Police Inspector S B Sawant said, “Nahar owned a store named Ramesh Gold while Jain, who is his relative, worked with him. They were attacked while they were heading home after shutting the store. No one was injured in the attack.”

The duo have confessed to their crime, police said.

