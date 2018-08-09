Two arrested for stealing Rs 18 lakh from residential tower in Tardeo

The Mumbai Police has arrested two men for allegedly stealing Rs 18 lakh from a residential tower in Tardeo. The police said the two managed to get into the complainant’s rented apartment, following which they created a duplicate key and walked away with cash from his house in the absence of the complainant. The police identified the two arrested accused as Rohit Yadav (23) and Samir Pardhi (22), both residents of Mira Road area.

An officer said, “The complainant had been staying in a rented apartment at Tardeo along with his female friend. Whenever the complainant went out of station, his friend would leave and stay with her family in Mira Road. She usually raved about the complainant’s financial situation, which was heard by her minor cousin.”

The minor cousin went and told her friend Pardhi, who hatched a plan to steal the cash from the 33-year-old’s residence. On July 10, the minor stole the key from her cousin’s purse and handed it to Pardhi, who, along with Yadav, got a duplicate key made. They stole the cash on July 13. They have confessed to their crime, said police.

