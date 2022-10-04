Two arrested for stealing Rs 1 crore cash from angadia in South Mumbai; two on the run

The VP Road Police has arrested two people from Rajasthan and Mumbai for their alleged involvement in stealing Rs 1 crore cash from an angadia in South Mumbai.

According to police, the two arrested people have been identified as Jabbar Singh Rawat Singh Rajput (19) and his nephew Arwindsinh Goyal (21). The victim — Kiran Patel — in his complaint alleged that Rajput worked at his shop in Bhoiwada in South Mumbai’s Bhuleshwar.

“The angadia, who collected a total of Rs 1 crore from different clients, had kept the money inside a cupboard of a room in his Bhuleshwar shop,” said an officer from the VP Road police station, adding that after knowing about the same, Rajput made a plan to steal the money and asked two of his accomplices — who are still on the run — to execute it.

Rajput made duplicate keys of the room and the cupboard, and on September 24 this year, handed those to his two accomplices. The duo (details not shared by police) executed the plan and escaped Rs 60 lakh, according to police.

The incident came to light after one of Patel’s help, who had gone inside the room to clean it, noticed that the doors were half open. The help immediately informed Patel about it, and the latter filed a complaint, and an FIR was registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the VP Road police station.

Police launched an investigation, and identified and traced the accused after scanning CCTV footage from the area, and a team of police officials was subsequently sent to Rajasthan’s Sirohi. “We went to Sirohi, and while questioning the sister of one of the accused, we learnt that Rs 40 lakh cash of the total amount was hidden at Goyal’s house,” said an investigator, requesting anonymity.

Goyal dug up a hole inside his house in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, and kept Rs 40 lakh of the total cash stolen there. “Police arrested Goyal and recovered the cash from his possession,” said the investigator, adding that he was produced before a court and brought to Mumbai on a transit remand.

“When we scanned CCTV footage from the crime spot, we could see Goyal loitering there along with the two other absconding accused… During questioning, Goyal confessed to the crime,” said another officer, on the condition of anonymity.

Police said that Rajput was yet to receive his share of money. “He was told that he will get his share in the loot after he goes to Rajasthan during Diwali,” said the officer, adding that they are trying to trace and nab the accused.