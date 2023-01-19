scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Two arrested for ‘stabbing man to death’

The police said that the incident took place on Tuesday evening after a fight between accused Ali Hussain Al Hasan Khan and deceased Mohamed Abdul Kareem Sheikh near HB Shivdasani Garden at Sion. Sheikh worked as a watchman at the HB Shivdasani Garden.

The Dharavi police registered a case of murder and assault, leading to the arrest of Khan and Ali.
Two persons were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing a 32-year-old man to death and injuring his wife at Sion.



An officer said, “On Monday, Khan was playing badminton near the garden when the shuttlecock landed on the top of the roof. As he climbed up the roof to get the shuttlecock, Sheikh asked him to get down… this led to a fight and subsequently, they manhandled each other.” The matter was reported to the Sion police station, where both lodged complaints against each other.

The police said Khan held a grudge and hatched a plan to kill Sheikh. “On Tuesday, Khan and his accomplice Sheikh Sahil Ali followed Sheikh from the garden. Sheikh was on his bike with his wife Malkasba Jaheed, when the two accused accosted their bike at 90 feet road and stabbed him to death,” the officer said. “Sheikh’s wife, who tried to save her husband, was also injured… She got six stitches on her hand.”

The Dharavi police registered a case of murder and assault, leading to the arrest of Khan and Ali.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 03:45 IST
