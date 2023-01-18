Two arrested for smuggling gold in undergarments

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth Rs 4.54 crore into the country.

The DRI officials said that Mohamed Salman and Abdul Baseet, who had concealed gold in their undergarments, were apprehended after they landed at the Mumbai international airport from Dubai.

Officials said they had received input that gold in paste form is being smuggled into India by a syndicate of passengers traveling from Dubai to Mumbai early Tuesday.

Upon a thorough examination of the two men, 8.230 kg of gold in paste form — valued at about Rs 4.54 crore — was recovered from them, said the officials. Most of the gold was concealed in their undergarments.

“It was difficult to detect, but we checked thoroughly and found the gold in their undergarments,” said an officer.

“We are trying to unravel the complete chain of persons involved in the illegal flow of gold into the country,” said an officer.