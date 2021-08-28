Mumbai: Two arrested for sending nude photos, videos to 10-year-old girl

The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly sending nude pictures and videos to a 10-year-old girl from the city. Police said the victim did not reveal her ordeal till the duo demanded her nude pictures and videos by threatening to kill her parents.

A case in this regard was registered at a police station on Thursday evening.

The police said after the victim’s parents gave her a smartphone to attend online classes, she created profiles on Snapchat and WhatsApp. Last week, one of the two accused, Sunny Bhajanlal Janiyani (29), sent his nude pictures and videos on her Snapchat account.

“Janiyani then shared the victim’s phone number and her Snapchat account details to his friend Ajay Tukaram Mhatre (30) who also sent her his nude pictures and videos. The victim got traumatised but chose to stay quiet about the incident that she was getting such photos and videos from unknown numbers,” said an officer.

The two accused then started messaging her on Snapchat and WhatsApp, asking her to share her nude photos and videos. When she refused, the duo threatened to kill her parents.

The victim then revealed her ordeal to her parents after which they approached the police station where a case under Sections 354 (A) (sexual harassment), (C) (voyeurism), (D) (stalking) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, Sections 12 and 14 of the Protection of Children under Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Sections 66 (E) and 67 (B) of the IT Act, 2000, was registered.

The crime branch unit 10 also started investigating the matter during which they scrutinised the call data of the phone numbers from which she was getting the intimidating messages. “A team was sent to Janiyani’s house and he was arrested,” said an officer.

Janiyani confessed to his crime and said his friend Mhatre was also involved in it. The duo are partners in cattle food business. Mhatre was also eventually apprehended and the two were handed over to the police station where the case was lodged for further investigation.

The police said the duo were produced in court and remanded in police custody. The investigators suspect that they must have sent similar pictures and videos to many other students as well.