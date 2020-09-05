Two arrested for selling forged marksheets in Mumbai

A crime branch official said police took the man, identified as Dharavi-resident Munawar Sayyad (34), into custody after confirming that he was in possession of the forged marksheets.. (Representational image)

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested two people for allegedly selling forged school and college marksheets.

Undercover crime branch officials contacted one of the men after learning that he was selling forged classes 10, 12 and commerce degree certificates of various educational institutes at a price between Rs 2,000 and Rs 15,000. After striking a deal for Rs 19,600 and paying a part of the amount, the police arranged to meet the accused at Bandra Kurla Complex on Thursday and pick up the documents.

A crime branch official said police took the man, identified as Dharavi-resident Munawar Sayyad (34), into custody after confirming that he was in possession of the forged marksheets.

On Friday, the crime branch arrested Sayyad’s accomplice, Hasmuddin Shah, from his Chembur residence. The official said Shah would type the forged marksheets on his computer.

