Mumbai: Two arrested for ‘selling call detail records of 200 people’

During the search, the police found six mobile phones, a pen drive with call detail records (CDR) of at least 200 people, CDR printouts, three laptops, an iPad and other materials.

The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two persons for allegedly illegally procuring and selling call detail records, current locations and bank account details. Crime Branch officials have managed to recover the call detail records of 200 people.

The accused, Shailesh Manjarekar and Rajendra Sau, were arrested late on Saturday after a raid at their office in Goregaon. They had started a company, Ascent Confidential and Investigation Pvt Ltd, claiming to be a private intelligence agency, police said.

During the search, the police found six mobile phones, a pen drive with call detail records (CDR) of at least 200 people, CDR printouts, three laptops, an iPad and other materials.

The accused said that a man from Haryana and a woman from Delhi were providing them call detail records and other information, police said.

An officer said, “There are intelligence agencies that are working in other cities. As per the demand from their clients, the accused would work together and get the call detail records and other confidential information like current locations and bank account details and sell them.”

According to police, at least seven accused are wanted in the case. They are believed to be part of a larger racket and the number of accused in the case is likely to increase, police said.