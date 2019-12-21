Mumbai: Two arrested for performing black magic at Kandivali temple

Nadar alleged that Murgan also took Rs 1,000 for performing such activities. (Representational) Nadar alleged that Murgan also took Rs 1,000 for performing such activities. (Representational)

Mumbai Police has arrested two persons for allegedly performing ‘black magic’ outside a temple at Charkop area in Kandivali.

The accused, Murgan Naikar (51) and Balmurgan Nadar (32), both residents of Charkop area, would allegedly beat women and children from the area on the pretext of dispelling the influence of evil spirits on them, police said.

“Whenever people approached them with their problems, the duo would say that they are not able to succeed due to the influence of evil spirits in their lives. They would then conduct a ritual, especially on Friday nights, and amavasya (no moon day), wherein they would pull their hair and beat them up to free them of evil influences,” an officer from Charkop police station said.

Complainant Perumal Nadar, 59, who works as a tailor at Babrekar Nagar in Kandivali, said, “Murgan had been performing ‘black magic’ for over a decade. Earlier, when we all lived in slum, he would perform such activities inside a room at the temple, but after we were moved to an SRA building, we have been facing problem as the two have started conducting such activities outside the temple itself.”

The accused were seen pulling hairs and assaulting women and children in CCTV cameras, which were reportedly installed around the temple to gather proof against the men. Nadar alleged that Murgan also took Rs 1,000 for performing such activities.

According to police, Nadar had approached them with the CCTV footage, following which a case under section 3 (1) (2) of Maharashtra Prevention & Eradication of Human Sacrifices and Other Inhuman, Evil & Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was registered. Subsequently the two men were arrested on Wednesday. Police, however, said they have haven’t come across any person who has complained of cheating against the accused.

“The two reportedly craved for respect from the people living in Charkop and wanted them to believe that they are God’s reincarnation and had godly powers,” an officer said. Senior Inspector Vitthal Shinde of Charkop police station said the two men were produced in court, which remanded them in police custody for seven days.

