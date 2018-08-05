Two arrested for ‘molesting’ TV actor in Mumbai

Representational image Representational image

Two men were arrested for allegedly damaging property and molesting a TV actor in Versova on Saturday evening. The police claimed that the men harassed the victim over a traffic snarl. According to Versova police, the actor was travelling in a car with her domestic help and her child when the incident occurred.

“The accused were on a bike which was brushed by the car. They created a ruckus, broke the rear-view mirror of the car the actor was traveling in and eve-teased her,” DCP P Dahiya said. The accused were arrested from Versova, after the woman filed a complaint, sources said.

