Two arrested for ‘molesting’ TV actor in Mumbai

Saturday, August 04, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

| Mumbai | Updated: August 5, 2018 3:03:18 am
Two men were arrested for allegedly damaging property and molesting a TV actor in Versova on Saturday evening. The police claimed that the men harassed the victim over a traffic snarl. According to Versova police, the actor was travelling in a car with her domestic help and her child when the incident occurred.

“The accused were on a bike which was brushed by the car. They created a ruckus, broke the rear-view mirror of the car the actor was traveling in and eve-teased her,” DCP P Dahiya said. The accused were arrested from Versova, after the woman filed a complaint, sources said.

