Two arrested for ‘killing’ three people in Navi Mumbai

Two brothers from Madhya Pradesh were arrested on Thursday by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly killing three people in Turbhe last week.

The men, identified as Sheru Pathan (24) and Sebu Pathan (25), were nabbed from their house in a village near Satna in Madhya Pradesh, and brought to Navi Mumbai on Friday, police said. The two have been accused in the murder of Rajesh Pal (30), Irshad Khan (20), and his brother Javvad Khan (19), who were found dead on July 13 at a scrap dealers shop in Turbhe.

“We realised that (the murderer) was someone the deceased knew. We managed to identify two men who worked with the deceased but had disappeared after the incident,” a senior official said. “The brothers worked in the same scrap shop and were constantly ragged and abused by the deceased.” the officer added.