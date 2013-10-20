Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Two arrested for killing minor

Written by Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: October 20, 2013 2:14:31 am
Dharavi police have arrested two persons for allegedly killing a five-year-old boy,who was found bludgeoned to death on October 10. Alauddin Ansari (20) and Guddu Sheikh (22) were picked up from the Nepal border,police said.The victim,Arsalan Mohammed Siddiqui,stayed with his family in Dharavi. Ansari wanted to marry Arsalans elder sister. However,her father was opposed to the marriage. Ansari committed the crime,enlisting Guddus aid, said senior inspector A B Pawar.

