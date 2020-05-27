Two arrested for ‘killing man in fight over sale of drugs in Ghatkopar’

An officer said the complainant and the accused had a past record of a fight. (Representational Image) An officer said the complainant and the accused had a past record of a fight. (Representational Image)

Police on Wednesday arrested two persons and are looking for two others for allegedly killing a man, whose friends got into a fight with the accused over selling drugs in Ghatkopar.

The deceased was identified as Sarfaraz Khan. Police identified the arrested accused as Abdul Lateef (34) and Yogesh Shah (32). According to police, on Tuesday night, the complainant, Allarakha Shaikh (32), along with the Khan and another friend went to Ramrahim Mitra Mandal area near Ghatkopar (West) railway station as Shaikh’s mother resided there. While going to her house, Shaikh saw Lateef and Shah, along with two others, standing near a public toilet, police said.

“Shaikh suspected they were selling drugs and had an argument with them. While returning, he saw a woman taking something from the accused and putting it in a plastic bag. When Shaikh tried peeping in, the accused told him he did not have any right to do so,” said an officer.

Police said this led to a fight and, eventually, they beat Khan to death. Soon, police were informed and an FIR was filed. Police later arrested two of the four accused. An officer said the complainant and the accused had a past record of a fight.

