Two arrested for kidnap of infant from footpath in south Mumbai

After a couple was arrested for allegedly abducting a 71-day-old girl while she was sleeping with her family on a footpath in south Mumbai, a 30-year-old former ward boy of a hospital and a 45-year-old man, who allegedly adopted the baby from him, have been arrested.

The police said the mastermind of the case is Santosh Dhumale, the former ward boy who is working as a driver. He was arrested on Friday.

Bhimshappa Shanivar, the man who adopted the baby, was arrested by the Azad Maidan police on Saturday.

The police said Dhumale had promised the arrested couple — Mohamed Hanif (46) and Afreen (39) — Rs 60,000 in return for a baby girl. “Hanif picked up the baby from the footpath near St Xavier’s High School in Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus area on October 25… He was in constant touch with Dhumale, as he was giving him live updates about their location,” said an officer.

“Dhumale got in touch with the couple through a common friend. He told them that he has a client who is interested in buying a newborn and promised them money, if they could get a baby,” the officer added.

During questioning, Dhumale told the police that hours before the girl was kidnapped on October 25 night, he had sold another two-month-old girl to a couple in Sion.

“In this case, Dhumale had taken Rs 3 lakh for the baby and paid Rs 90,000 to the biological mother of the girl,” said an officer.

A fresh FIR was registered in connection to the second baby on Saturday.

The police said while they are trying to trace the mother of the girl, they are also looking into the number of girls Dhumale may have sold in the past.