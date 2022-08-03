Two arrested for kidnap, murder of 13-yr-old boy

The Kashimira police on Tuesday arrested two men in their 20s for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a 13-year-old boy and later trying to extort Rs 25 lakh from the boy’s mother.

The deceased, Mayank Thakur, lived with his elder brother, mother, and her family in Kashimira on Mira Road, and was acquainted with the accused, Imran Shaikh and Afzal Ansari.

Mayank’s mother Hina Singh told the police that she works as a singer in a bar and left for work around 7 pm on July 31. In the early hours of Monday, August 1, when Mayank did not return home, the family informed her and an FIR was registered.

On Monday afternoon, the family received a call from Mayank’s mobile phone with a ransom demand of Rs 25 lakh. One of the accused was traced to a Mira Road garage. He told the police that they took the boy on a bike. “Then they panicked and threw him off the Vasmarya bridge in Vasai(E). They also stabbed him in the stomach,” said a senior police officer.