Mumbai: Two arrested for jewellery theft

TWO PERSONS have been arrested in the city for allegedly beating up a jeweller, tying his hands and legs and fleeing with jewellery and cash worth over Rs 1.9 crore.

Advertising

The Mumbai crime branch arrested Ranaram Purohit (21) and Pukhram Bhil (21) on Friday. Purohit was employed with Abhishek Jewellers, located on Mori Road in Mahim, for the last eight months.

“Around 3 pm on Thursday, two persons overpowered the owner of Abhishek Jewellers, tied his hands and legs and threatened him. They fled with jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.9 crore. They also took along the owner’s licensed revolver,” a police officer said.

As the police began questioning Purohit’s relatives, it learnt that he, along with Bhil (21), were residing at a hotel in Vasai. They were later arrested.

Advertising

During questioning, the police learnt that in the days prior to the robbery, two other employees of the store had left for their village, leaving only the owner and Purohit at the store. Inspector Yogesh Chavan from crime branch (unit 5) said, “Purohit thought it was a good opportunity to loot the store. He roped in Bhil, who was also from his village on Rajasthan, and worked at Vasai.”

On Thursday, Purohit left for lunch in the afternoon, leaving behind the owner at the store.

As the owner was having lunch, Purohit and Bhil overpowered him and fled with the jewellery and cash. The police said most of the stolen booty has been recovered.