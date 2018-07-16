Two arrested for duping newspaper subscribers

The police said they have arrested a newspaper vendor who, along with his accomplice, would manipulate cheques by using an erasable pen. (Representational Image) The police said they have arrested a newspaper vendor who, along with his accomplice, would manipulate cheques by using an erasable pen. (Representational Image)

Mumbai police have arrested two men for allegedly duping four newspaper readers by manipulating cheques furnished by them. The police said the complainants’ cheques, meant for payment of their newspaper subscription, were manipulated and deposited in bank accounts of the fraudsters.

The police said they have arrested a newspaper vendor who, along with his accomplice, would manipulate cheques by using an erasable pen following which the two would deposit the cheques.

The two have been identified as Faiyaz Asis Shaikh (30) and Mukesh Murlidhar Birje (38) who are residents of Nalasopara and Virar respectively. The police said that Faiyaz was a vendor while Mukesh was the mastermind of the fraud.

An officer from Goregaon police station said, “Faiyaz would receive monthly subscription in cheques and after collecting the cheques from the newspaper readers, he would erase the name of the newspaper and the amount, following which he would refill them with a new amount.”

