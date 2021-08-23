Two arrested for duping Mumbai businessman

The Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested two accused in connection with a case where a city-based businessman received threat calls.

One of the accused is a 71-year-old, while the other, identified as Anant Shetty (49), was arrested from Karnataka. The son of Hemant Bankar (71), who is the main accused, is absconding.

Police said the absconding accused and Shetty duped the businessman, who has business interests in Dubai. When the businessman asked for his money, they kept delaying it. Later, the businessman got calls from a gangster, Vijay Shetty, asking for time for the accused to make payments. Based on his complaint, police filed a case.