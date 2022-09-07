scorecardresearch
Two arrested for duping CA firm of Rs 13.75 lakh

The police said the accused, Sumit Wadekar, is alleged to have roped in another person, Chetan Dhabe, to knock him unconscious and flee with the money. Both were arrested on Monday.

Following this, Wadekar's employer approached the Mulund police station, which lodged an FIR on charges of robbery. (Representational/File)

Two men, including one working for a chartered accountancy firm, were arrested by the Mulund Police on Monday for allegedly orchestrating the robbery of Rs 13.75 lakh that belonged to the company.

An officer said that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon after Wadekar was returning to his office in Mulund after collecting money from clients. “As he was about to enter the office, a person put a handkerchief-laced with chloroform on his face. He then took the bag containing the money and fled.”

The police started going through the footage of CCTV cameras that captured the incident. “One of the things that caught our attention was that there appeared to be some message that Wadekar sent to the accused through his hand just a few seconds before the incident. It appeared the two knew each other,” the officer said.

Suspecting something amiss, police questioned Wadekar about the sequence of events and also confronted him with the CCTV footage. Following this, the police said Wadekar confessed to having orchestrated the incident and said that another person was also involved in the crime.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:35:20 am
