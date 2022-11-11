Two arrested for ‘betting’ on Pakistan-New Zealand match

Both were produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 14. (Representational/File)

THE MUMBAI Crime Branch Wednesday arrested two bookies for allegedly betting on the T-20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand, and recovered 21 mobile phones and laptop worth Rs. 2.66 lakh from the duo. The arrested accused – identified as Sanjay Chandnani, 25, and Mukesh Binwani, 41 — are residents of Thakur Village in Kandivali. Sources said that apart from the two accused, police are on the lookout for three other suspects in the case, Vijay Chandnani, Akash and Arjun Priyani.

An officer said they received a tip-off about Sanjay Chandnani accepting bets on his mobile phone for the T-20 World Cup. Police laid a trap and arrested him and his associate. Both were produced in court and remanded in police custody till November 14.