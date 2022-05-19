scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Two arrested by GST dept in separate cases

“It was found that Shashank Vaidya has issued fake invoices or bills of about Rs 88 crore through five shell companies, along with SS Services owned by Sayali Parulekar, causing a revenue loss of Rs 16 crore,” a GST official said.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
May 19, 2022 3:05:26 am
(Representational)

The state GST department on Wednesday arrested one person in connection to an alleged scam of about Rs 88 crore. Shashank Vaidya, the accused, has been remanded to judicial custody till May 31.

In another case, the GST department on Wednesday arrested a Pune-based businessman for alleged bogus Input Tax Credit claim worth Rs 7.38 crore from fake bills of more than Rs 41 crore, officials said on Wednesday. The businessman, Pravin Gundecha, is the proprietor of a private metals company. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

