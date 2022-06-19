scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Two ailing Pune MLAs to travel to Mumbai by road ambulance to cast vote

“We have made all necessary arrangements. Permissions and clearances, along with medical assistance for both members, have been secured...," said state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
June 19, 2022 1:06:58 am
Mukta Tilak (L), Laxman Jagtap

The BJP has made arrangements to get Pune MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mukta Tilak, who are both facing serious health issues, via road ambulance to Mumbai to vote in the state Legislative Council polls on June 20.

“We have made all necessary arrangements. Permissions and clearances, along with medical assistance for both members, have been secured…,” said state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

While Jagtap is BJP MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mukta Tilak is BJP MLA from Kasba Peth in Pune city. “Tilak… will arrive a day ahead. She will get admitted to a hospital on Sunday and on Monday, she will cast her vote,” said Patil. In the case of Jagtap, Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis is speaking to his family members. He will arrive on the same day and cast his vote,” Patil said.

