Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Two accused of murder in Bihar, including a shooter, nabbed in Mumbai

One of the accused was booked in another murder case when he was a juvenile.

murder news, bihar murder news, mumbai news updates, indian expressTwo men, including a shooter, who were wanted in a murder case that took place in August this year in Bihar were traced and arrested. (File )

Two men, including a shooter, who were wanted in a murder case that took place in August this year in Bihar were traced and arrested Saturday by the Mumbai police Crime Branch from a hotel in the Juhu area where they were hiding.

The shooter was identified as Sanad Kumar alias Shubham Singh Jaykumar Singh, 22. His aide was identified as Sonu Kumar Vinay Bharti alias Shubham Giri, 19, who provided logistical support for the murder, They were traced by officials from the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the Crime Branch.

The two were part of a gang that murdered Sujit Mehta, who too was an accused in a murder case, and had past personal enmity against the accused who murdered him. Mehta had allegedly murdered a man who was the husband of Sanad’s cousin. Sanad had received Rs 2 lakh for killing Mehta.

On August 5, while Mehta was on his way back home, Sanad with other accused came on a motorcycle and fired 10 rounds from two guns at Mehta on the Batre river bridge in Navinagar road of Bihar’s Aurangabad district Mehta’s relative Chandar Mehta who accompanied him survived the attack.

The two accused had fled to Delhi and then to Gujarat. They came to Mumbai over a week ago to hide. Sanad had also posted a video on social media saying that just like Mehta he would attack others involved in the murder of his brother-in-law.

Officials from Amba police station, where an FIR was registered, had tipped off the Mumbai police about the presence of two accused in the city. “We acted on the information and used our sources to trace them,” said Milind Kate, senior inspector of the CIU.

Incidentally, Sanad was booked in a murder case in 2017 when he was a 17-year-old. He also has a kidnapping and arms act case against him.

Officials of the Bihar Police are in Mumbai and will be taking the two accused back to their state.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 09:35:03 am
