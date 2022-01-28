Two accused in Clubhouse case test positive for Covid-19, one sent to judicial custody

Two of the three accused arrested last week on Friday from Haryana in the Clubhouse app case have tested positive for Covid-19 and sent to a quarantine centre. The custody of all three accused ended on Friday and all three were sent to judicial custody by a magistrate court, which observed that further police custody was not justified. Their lawyers immediately applied for bail and the pleas of all accused will be heard on Monday.

All are accused of voice-chatting in a public group on the Clubhouse app, a social audio app, where they allegedly talked about raping women and auctioning their body parts.

Akash Suyal, 19, an HSC student, Jaishnav Kakkar, 20, a BCom student, have tested positive for Covid-19 and sent to a quarantine facility while Yashkumar Parashar (22), a law student, was sent to judicial custody. Parashar’s lawyers requested the magistrate to keep him in quarantine centre of jail for few days as he too may develop symptoms.

The police had taken their custody for collecting their voice samples to match them with those on the objectionable chats and to probe if there were any monetary or political links. The Cyber Police had written to represenatives of the Clubhouse app to join the probe but they are still to appear before the police.

The police said there are two more persons, including a minor, who allegedly created the groups where the chats took place. They have also been served a notice and asked to join the probe.

One of them, a 17-year-old minor from Bihar, used ID of ‘Alcoholic.Singh’ and later changed it to ‘Sellos’ on Clubhouse while creating the group where the obscene chats allegedly took place.

The other person is Rahul Kapoor, who was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with their FIR in the Clubhouse case. Kapoor allegedly used the name of Bismillah-Ul Bilal Khan on Clubhouse.

The complainant in Mumbai alleged that on October 27 and November 27 in 2021, the participants of a chat room created by Parashar abused and auctioned her and her friend’s body parts.

“One of her friends, who was also a participant of those two chat rooms, video-shot the incident and shared it with her after which she allegedly approached the Clubhouse authorities but she claimed that she did not get much help from them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Karandikar (cyber). When a similar video went viral, she approached the cyber cell unit at Bandra Kurla Complex following which an FIR was registered.