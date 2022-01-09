Two 57-year-old Mumbai cops die of Covid, toll 125

The Mumbai Police lost two 57-year-old personnel to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its toll to 125 since the pandemic began.

The police identified the deceased as sub-inspector Rau Ramu Redkar and assistant sub-inspector Mahendra Singh Bhati, who were posted at Deonar police station and the motor vehicle department in Nagpada, respectively. While Redkar died on Friday, Bhati passed away on early Saturday.

A senior IPS officer said that both had developed symptoms of Covid-19 and were admitted to the hospital. Soon after they tested positive, both succumbed.

The police said that Redkar, who was a preventive officer, was a resident of Tilak Nagar in Chembur. On Friday morning, while he was on duty at Deonar police station, he complained of back pain and was rushed to Shatabdi hospital, where doctors advised him to rest at home.

Later in the evening, as he again complained of pain, his son took him to a private hospital in Chembur and subsequently to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai, where he breathed his last. He is also survived by his wife and daughter.

Bhati, who worked as a driver to a senior officer in motor vehicle department, stayed at a police camp in Goregaon. Around 3 am on Saturday, he complained of chest pain and had symptoms of Covid-19. He was taken to Lilavati hospital, where he succumbed at 5.12 am.

He was to retire from the police force on April 30.

Amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, cases among police personnel have also seen a sharp rise.

Joint Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Vhatkar (Admin) said, “On January 1, 19 policemen had tested positive but on Friday, a fresh batch of 100 policemen got infected… taking the toll of active cases to 496.”

This included five senior officers of the Mumbai Police. Following this, senior officers have decided to restart their Covid-19 care centre in Kalina. “It can accommodate around 400 personnel and will help us get our people admitted immediately… Currently, we are admitting the infected at different hospital and Covid-19 care centres.”

The police said that as on Friday, 100 police personnel are being treated at different hospitals in the city while 64 others are admitted at Covid-19 care centres.

Asked whether any order has been issued in regard police personnel who are 55 years old and above, Vhatkar said,

“They are not being given duty at places where they can get exposed or will come in contact with the public.”