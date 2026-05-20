Twist in Nashik TCS case? Man alleges his new home was bulldozed by mistake in hunt for Nida Khan

Hanif Khan, 31, has petitioned the Bombay High Court saying Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation's pre-dawn bulldozers demolished his property while targeting structures linked to corporator Matin Patel, who allegedly sheltered accused Nida Khan

Written by: Zeeshan Shaikh
5 min readMumbaiMay 20, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Nashik TCS case demolitions: HC pulls up civic body as 31-year-old claims house duly registeredHanif Khan’s residence was demolished on May 13 by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. File
Make us preferred source on Google

When the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) sent bulldozers pre-dawn to pull down houses in connection with the search for Nashik TCS case accused Nida Khan, they may have razed one structure wrongly. This is what Hanif Khan, 31, has alleged, in his petition to the Bombay High Court.

On Monday, hearing his plea along with that of AIMIM corporator Matin Patel, premises linked to whom were also demolished, the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court Monday slammed the CSMC, saying it did not appear to have followed procedures in carrying out the action.

The demolition drive on May 13 covered two properties allegedly linked to Patel as well as the house where Nida stayed, which Khan says he had bought. Additionally, neighbouring structures, including a building material shop and another residential property, were also demolished.

Khan, a handyman who takes up small construction jobs, says he had bought the 600 sq ft house, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji’s Kauser Bagh, just two months earlier. Patel, an acquaintance, sought his permission to use it during the period Nida was allegedly sheltered there briefly by him, as per Khan.

All his family’s savings had gone into the house, and he had all the papers, he told The Indian Express. Documents submitted by him in court show that he and his brother-in-law purchased the house for Rs 27 lakh, through a registered sale deed executed on March 12 this year, at the Joint Sub Registrar Office in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Nashik TCS case demolitions: HC pulls up civic body as 31-year-old claims house duly registered Hanif Khan submits papers establishing he bought the house where Nida Khan briefly stayed

Nida, one of the TCS employees facing allegations of conversion attempts at the Nashik office, reportedly was living there when police were looking for her.

Asked about Khan and Patel’s submissions to court regarding the demolition, the CSMC said it had followed all due procedures, and that the structures razed were unauthorised. On why a notice purportedly bearing Matin Patel’s name was initially pasted on a property which Khan says was his, Chhatrapati Shivaji Mayor Sameer Rajurkar told The Indian Express: “It is the administration which drafted the notice and they will be in a better position to answer these questions.”

Story continues below this ad

Officials from the corporation’s Encroachment Department declined to comment, saying the matter was sub-judice.

Recalling how he stood watching as his house was brought down, Khan says: “It was heartbreaking. This was the first house the family had ever owned… We thought instead of spending our life in rented homes, we should buy something of our own… We were waiting to renovate it before shifting in.”

Khan told court he and brother-in-law Syed Sarwar Syed Afsar had purchased the property from one Aamer Khan Akhtar, paying Rs 3 lakh as earnest money in February and the remaining Rs 24 lakh at the time of registration.

According to Khan, sometime in the first week of May, Patel, whom he describes as a friend and local political figure, asked if he could use the premises temporarily. “He said some guests were coming. Since he was known to us and was a local corporator, I did not hesitate,” Khan says.

Story continues below this ad

On May 8, police arrested Nida from the premises. A day later, the civic corporation sent a notice alleging that the house where she was found was “illegal” and lacked municipal permissions.

In their writ petition before the Bombay High Court, Khan and his relatives said the notice was initially issued in the name of “Matin Shaikh” – purportedly a reference to Matin Patel. Later, Khan and Syed said, municipal officials added their names onto the notice by hand, before affixing it to the structure.

In a separate petition, Patel said his family owned some of the properties that were demolished since 1992, had regularly paid taxes on them and obtained municipal no dues certificates before the 2025 corporation elections that he fought and won.

Accusing the civic body of denying him a fair hearing, Patel called the demolition politically motivated as the AIMIM to which he belongs is the main Opposition in the municipal corporation.

Story continues below this ad

Soon as they got the notices, Khan as well as Patel first challenged them before the civic authority, asking why they were given only three days to submit ownership and permission documents. They said doing so within such a short period was impossible and sought a 15-day extension. Simultaneously, they moved the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on any demolition action.

“During the hearing on May 12, the CSMC’s lawyer orally assured the court that no action would be taken for seven days. However, the same day, the corporation again pasted a 24-hour notice on these structures. This was to expire at 12 pm on May 13, but they carried out the demolition even before that deadline ended,” Abhaysinh Bhosale, who is representing Khan, told The Indian Express.

In their submission to the court on the demolitions, the petitioners said that mandatory safeguards laid down by the Supreme Court on the issue were not followed, and that the civic body acted arbitrarily. Their lawyers argued that since the structures had already been razed, merely challenging the demolition notices was no longer sufficient and the legality of the demolition action itself must now be examined.

The court permitted the petitioners to amend their pleas accordingly.

Zeeshan Shaikh
Zeeshan Shaikh

Zeeshan Shaikh is the Associate Editor who heads The Indian Express' Mumbai reporting team. He is recognized for his highly specialized Expertise in analyzing the complex dynamics of Maharashtra politics and critical minority issues, providing in-depth, nuanced, and Trustworthy reports. Expertise  Senior Editorial Role: As an Associate Editor leading the Mumbai reporting team, Zeeshan Shaikh holds a position of significant Authority and journalistic responsibility at a leading national newspaper. Core Specialization: His reporting focuses intensely on two interconnected, high-impact areas: Maharashtra Politics & Urban Power Structures: Provides deep-dive analyses into political strategies, municipal elections (e.g., BMC polls), the history of alliances (e.g., Shiv Sena's shifting partners), and the changing demographics that influence civic power in Mumbai. Minority Issues and Socio-Political Trends: Excels in coverage of the Muslim community's representation in power, demographic shifts, socio-economic challenges, and the historical context of sensitive political and cultural issues (e.g., the 'Vande Mataram' debate's roots in the BMC). Investigative Depth: His articles frequently delve into the historical roots and contemporary consequences of major events, ranging from the rise of extremist groups in specific villages (e.g., Borivali-Padgha) to the long-term collapse of established political parties (e.g., Congress in Mumbai). Trustworthiness & Credibility Data-Driven Analysis: Zeeshan's work often incorporates empirical data, such as National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) statistics on arrests and convictions of minorities, or data on asset growth of politicians, grounding his reports in factual evidence. Focus on Hinterland Issues: While based in Mumbai, he maintains a wide lens, covering issues affecting the state's hinterlands, including water crises, infrastructure delays, and the plight of marginalized communities (e.g., manual scavengers). Institutional Affiliation: His senior position at The Indian Express—a publication known for its tradition of rigorous political and investigative journalism—underscores the high level of editorial vetting and Trustworthiness of his reports. He tweets @zeeshansahafi ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 20: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments