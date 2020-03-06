Twist in murder case of 1993 blasts accused: Deceased’s son tells court kin involved

Kadawala’s son filed the application before the court on Wednesday through his lawyer, Anil Lalla, under Section 319 of the CrPC. Kadawala’s son filed the application before the court on Wednesday through his lawyer, Anil Lalla, under Section 319 of the CrPC.

NINETEEN YEARS after film producer Hanif Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts, was gunned down at his Bandra office, an application by his son before the special CBI court has brought a new twist to the case. The application seeks to add a close relative of Kadawala as an accused in the case, claiming there is sufficient evidence to show that the murder was carried out at his behest on February 7, 2001.

Currently, gangster Chhota Rajan is undergoing trial for carrying out the murder through his gang. The CBI, in its chargesheet filed in June last year, had claimed the murder was carried out by Rajan through his men to “gain public sympathy”, based on evidence including his media interviews, where he is alleged to have said he would avenge the victims of the blast. Rajan’s lawyer, Sudeep Pasbola, supported the intervention application filed by Kadawala’s son on Wednesday, claiming the gangster had no knowledge of the murder, which was portrayed to be carried out by him. It was claimed that the murder was carried out by former Rajan gang members, Ravi Pujari, who was recently extradited from Senegal and Guru Satam, who is still on the run, at the behest of Kadawala’s close relative and not Rajan. Both have already been named as accused in the case.

Kadawala’s son filed the application before the court on Wednesday through his lawyer, Anil Lalla, under Section 319 of the CrPC. Under its provisions, during an ongoing trial, if it appears from the evidence that any person, who is not named an accused, has committed the offence, the court may proceed against him and add him as an accused in the case. The plea relied on evidence that has come to light recently, including statements given by Kadawala’s family members and documents of the properties belonging to him, which were allegedly altered by the close relative.

In January, Rajan, who is lodged at Tihar jail in Delhi, had filed an application seeking directions to the CBI to place on record the entire case papers, reports and statements collected during its investigation of the 2001 murder. It was claimed that during the probe carried out by the CBI after Rajan was deported to India in 2015, the agency had recorded the statement of a friend of Kadawala’s son, who confronted an accused acquitted in the case earlier, pointing towards the involvement of Kadawala’s close family member. CBI investigating officials had said that since they were not relying on the statement, it was not made part of the chargesheet. The court, however, said it is not the duty of the investigating officer to strengthen his case against the accused by withholding evidence collected by him. Stating that it will decide on whether the documents can be relied upon, the court had directed the CBI to place on record the entire case papers, reports and statements collected during the investigation. The evidence was then brought before the court last month, based on which the son filed his plea. The special court has heard arguments from both Rajan’s lawyers, Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat and the intervener, and will decide on the plea next week.

In the serial blasts in Mumbai on March 12, 1993, 257 persons had lost their lives and 713 were injured. Kadawala was booked for helping actor Sanjay Dutt, in hiding a weapon delivered to him. After his death, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch had arrested three persons, claiming they carried out the murder at the behest of Rajan, who was then declared an absconding accused. The three men were subsequently acquitted for lack of evidence.

