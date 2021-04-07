Twice a week, BMC teams to visit hotels where travellers from abroad are quarantined

The BMC on Tuesday revised the standard operating procedures for passengers arriving from the UK, Brazil, Europe, South Africa and Middle East. (File)

The BMC on Tuesday revised the standard operating procedures for passengers arriving from the UK, Brazil, Europe, South Africa and Middle East.

Now, twice a week, BMC teams will visit the hotels where such passengers are quarantined.

After a list is received regarding the number of passengers arriving at the airport, a team from the respective ward office will check the quarantine centres twice a week, the guideline said, adding that these checks will be made preferably on the second and sixth day of the quarantine period.

Also, the teams need to submit a weekly report before the concerned zonal deputy municipal commissioner and additional municipal commissioner (Projects).

“The concerned assistant municipal commissioner should take periodic review of the team, which is responsible to keep an eye on passengers,” said an official from BMC.

While passengers arriving from these countries are quarantined in hotels for seven days, there have been instances when many have gone out violating norms.