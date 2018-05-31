Twenty-six-year-old arrested with 5 kg ephedrine in Amboli

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Amboli on Wednesday in possession of 5 kg of the banned synthetic drug ephedrine. The police have valued the seized contraband at Rs 2 lakh.

The Amboli police station had received an information about a man selling ephedrine in the locality and subsequently they laid a trap for him early on Wednesday morning. The police said the accused, Mohammad Nadeem Shafiq Khan, had come to Amboli to meet a buyer and was caught with a bag containing the drugs.

Ephedrine is a banned party drug, which is the base to manufacture other commonly available synthetic drugs like methamphetamine and ecstasy.

An official at Amboli police station said Khan lives in Nallasopara and has studied till Class 12. “He has been peddling drugs for several years. We are investigating whether he has a prior criminal record,” said the police official. The police are also probing about his local clients and suspect that he had been selling synthetic drugs to individuals in the film industry staying in Andheri west, said the official.

Khan was remanded in police custody for five days, said police.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App