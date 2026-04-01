Twelve years on, Bombay HC acquits man in infant girl’s kidnapping and murder, cites confession under police pressure

Last week, Justice Gadkari-led bench observed that “despite this background” appellant’s unsigned confessional statement was recorded before magistrate court. “From here, the prosecution case took a dramatic twist. This unexpected shift posed a serious challenge to the integrity of the entire case,” the court observed.

The Bombay High Court, while acquitting a man convicted of kidnapping and murdering a girl, about two years old, in 2013, recently held that police pressured him into a confession. The HC ruled the prosecution failed to establish a complete chain of circumstances, leaving the case incomplete, and flagged infirmities in the trial court’s judgment.

The HC noted police extracted the confession from the appellant even after another bench, in August 2014, directed handover of an abandoned girl traced by nearly 11 police teams, believed to be the missing child, after her DNA did not match the complainant’s parents.

A bench of Justices Ajey S Gadkari and Shyam C Chandak on March 25 passed a ruling on an appeal by 50-year-old labourer Shantilal Dashrath Gaikwad (appellant), who challenged the July 2024 conviction by special court in Thane district, observing that “facts of the case in hand are intriguing”.