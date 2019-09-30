Twelve cities in Maharashtra record rainfall more than their annual quota

Rainfall in 12 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur, in Maharashtra has surpassed their annual rainfall quota within four months of the monsoon. As the season comes to a close on Monday, eight of these cities have recorded 50 per cent or more rainfall than what they receive during the entire year.

Generally, about 75 per cent of the year’s rainfall is received from June to September. Between June and September 29, rainfall recorded in the state was 1,329 mm, a 33 per cent jump from the normal 999.8 mm rain.

Despite arriving a fortnight late over Maharashtra, according to officials at India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon saw few non-rainy days this year. From time-to-time, there were continuous formations of rain-bearing systems both in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, which collectively contributed towards the spatial distribution of rain through the state. Eight cities, Buldhana, Nashik, Dahanu, Alibaug, Harnai, Mahabaleshwar, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Nagpur, reported rainfall 40 per cent more than annual figures.

Buldhana (103 per cent) in Vidarbha does not experience such heavy rainfall, but, this monsoon, it is the wettest city by far. Similarly, Nashik and Mahabaleshwar were among the other cities where rainfall failed to cease for most of the season, with both cities recording 80 and 46 per cent excess rain, respectively.

“Along with the active systems from the seas, the monsoon largely remained to the south of its normal position, which contributed significantly in keeping the monsoon active. So, there were fewer days at a stretch when there was absolutely no rainfall. Even these spells did not last more than three to four days at a stretch,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD, Pune.