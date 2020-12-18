Tweets against Uddhav, Aaditya: No coercive action, chargesheet against Navi Mumbai resident, says HC

Also, no chargesheet would be filed in any of the three cases till they are heard, the HC said. (Representational)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the police not to take any coercive action or file chargesheet in any of the three cases filed against Navi Mumbai resident Sunaina Holey, who was booked by the Mumbai and Palghar police for allegedly making offensive remarks on social media against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.

The court also asked Holey’s counsel to advise his client to refrain from posting comments on the subject matter of the three petitions filed by Holey, seeking quashing of the FIRs against her alleged offensive tweets, as they are being heard by the HC.

A division bench of Justice S S Shinde and Justice M S Karnik passed order while hearing Holey’s plea, seeking quashing of an FIR filed against her in connection with her comments on a gathering of people outside Bandra station during the lockdown.

Senior counsel Manoj Mohite, appearing for Maharashtra government, however, sought from HC a direction to ask Holey to refrain from making any more inflammatory tweets till the petitions were disposed. Additional Public Prosecutor J P Yagnik, also appearing for the state, submitted a list of tweets by Holey, one of which mentioned “tarikh pe tarikh”, which he alleged pertained to the ongoing cases.

After hearing submissions and perusing the tweets posted by Holey since the court started hearing her plea, the bench asked her counsel Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud to take instructions and advice his client to refrain from posting comments on the subject matter of the three petitions.

“Petitioner is open to express her opinion and that is her fundamental right. But she is advised to refrain from commenting on the subject matter of the cases,” Justice Shinde said.

The HC also directed the police from taking any coercive action against Holey in regard to the Bandra station plea till Monday. In regard to her pleas concerning the other two FIRs, the HC directed that no coercive action will be taken till January 12, 2021, when the matters would be heard. Also, no chargesheet would be filed in any of the three cases till they are heard, the HC said.

