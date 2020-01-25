TV actress Sejal Sharma commits suicide in Mumbai

Police have found a suicide note. Police have found a suicide note.

Television actor Sejal Sharma, best known for her role of Simmi Khosla in Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, reportedly, committed suicide by hanging herself at her Mira Road residence Friday, police said.

The actor reportedly shared her room with a friend at Royal Nest Society in Shivar Garden in Mira Road. “Around 2.30am, her roommate forced open the door of their room as Sharma wasn’t responding to her calls and found her hanging,” a police officer said.

Sharma was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police have found a suicide note where the actor reportedly stated that she was committing suicide due to personal reasons.

Mira Road police have registered a case of accidental death report in the matter. Sharma hails from Udaipur.

