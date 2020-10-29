TV actor Preetika Chauhan released on bail in drugs case

Preetika Chauhan was arrested by the NCB in on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Preetika Chauhan, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the city on Sunday for alleged possession of ganja, was granted bail by a local court on Thursday. The actor had received 99 grams of ganja from a supplier, Faisal (20), following which the duo were arrested, police said. After Faisal’s interrogation, one more person had been arrested in the case.

The court order read, “Accused prayed for grant of bail on the ground that she is innocent and possession is of small quantity. She is a resident of Mumbai and will not abscond.” Chauhan has worked in several TV serials, like Maa Vaishnodevi.

The prosecution argued that the accused could tamper with evidence and repeat the offence so she should not be granted bail.

“It transpires that offences against the accused are regarding small quantity of drugs…the accused is a resident of Mumbai so there is no possibility of absconding. The investigation is almost complete…the accused need not be kept behind bars for so long,” the court observed.

Chauhan was released on provisional cash bail of Rs 15,000 and asked to appear before an NCB officer for four Saturdays after her release to aid investigation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd