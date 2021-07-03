TV actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in molestation case

"The actor was picked up from his residence and placed under arrest," said a senior police officer. (Pracheen Chauhan/Instagram)

Television actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested by the Kurar police late on Friday for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman. The police said the incident took place at Chauhan’s residence in Malad (east).

The actor was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint at the police station. Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Mohite confirmed the arrest but refused to divulge further details.

The police said the actor who has worked in many television serials, including `Kasautii Zindagii Kay`, had organised a party on Thursday night at his residence. “The complainant had gone to her house along with her friend, where the actor allegedly consumed alcohol and touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state,” said an officer.

The woman then went home and came to the police station on Friday evening. Her statement was recorded and a case was subsequently registered under relevant sections of molestation, wrongful confinement and assault.

“The actor was picked up from his residence and placed under arrest,” said a senior police officer.