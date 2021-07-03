scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 03, 2021
Must Read

TV actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in molestation case

"The complainant had gone to her house along with her friend, where the actor allegedly consumed alcohol and touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state," said an officer.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 3, 2021 1:31:25 pm
"The actor was picked up from his residence and placed under arrest," said a senior police officer. (Pracheen Chauhan/Instagram)

Television actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested by the Kurar police late on Friday for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman. The police said the incident took place at Chauhan’s residence in Malad (east).

The actor was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint at the police station. Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajendra Mohite confirmed the arrest but refused to divulge further details.

The police said the actor who has worked in many television serials, including `Kasautii Zindagii Kay`, had organised a party on Thursday night at his residence. “The complainant had gone to her house along with her friend, where the actor allegedly consumed alcohol and touched her inappropriately in an inebriated state,” said an officer.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The woman then went home and came to the police station on Friday evening. Her statement was recorded and a case was subsequently registered under relevant sections of molestation, wrongful confinement and assault.

Click here for more

“The actor was picked up from his residence and placed under arrest,” said a senior police officer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement