TV actor found dead at home, did not leave behind suicide note: Cops

Rahul Dixit had moved to Mumbai from Jaipur a few years ago and lived in Yamuna Nagar, Oshiwara, with his wife. He did small roles in TV programmes but was yet to get a big break, the police said.

At 4 am on Wednesday, Dixit’s wife found him hanging from a ceiling fan in their house and alerted the police. Senior inspector Shailesh Pasalwar said Dixit did not leave behind any suicide note. (Representational Image)

A 28-year-old actor, who did small roles in TV programmes, allegedly committed suicide in his house in Oshiwara, Andheri West, on Wednesday.

